Workshop stresses to regulate iTFAs to avoid health hazards

LAHORE - Stakeholders at a workshop have called for policy reforms to regulate industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs) and promote advocacy for a legislative ban on Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs) in order to avoid negative implementation of irregular use of iTFAs on human health.

The workshop, organised by the Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) on Monday, was aimed to focus on mobilising media support for regulating industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs). The workshop was part of the ongoing TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, an initiative aimed at establishing a national policy that enforces a mandatory limit of 2 grams of iTFA per 100 grams of fats and advancing a complete ban on the production and distribution of PHOs across the country. Participants of the workshop were sensitized on health implications of iTFAs and the necessary steps for policy reform.

Areebah Shahid, the Executive Director of PYCA, opened the session by emphasising the urgent need for regulatory actions against iTFAs. She stated that industrially produced trans-fats were silent killers posing serious health risks to the population. She further expressed that through the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, PYCA aimed to safeguard public health by advocating for policies that restrict the presence of trans-fats in the food supply, and highlighted the pivotal role of the media in shaping public opinion and policy discourse, making their active involvement crucial in transforming Pakistan’s nutritional landscape.

Munawar Hussain, Country Lead for the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, remarked that countries worldwide were taking decisive initiatives to eliminate trans-fats from their food supply, and Pakistan could not afford to lag any further in protecting its citizens from the dangers posed by these harmful substances. Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary of PANAH, underscored that the annual cost of managing diabetes in Pakistan far exceeded the financial aid the country hoped to receive from international institutions like the IMF, and stated that investing in preventive measures today would save the nation from massive economic and health-related repercussions in the future.

Mian Shahid Nadeem, Executive Director Social Development Initiatives (SDI), while sharing his thoughts on the need for collaborative action said, “By engaging the media, a strong network of advocates is being built who can amplify the message of health and safety.”

“The Lahore workshop marks a significant step forward in the TRANSFORM Pakistan campaign, underscoring the importance of media advocacy in the fight against industrially produced trans-fatty acids,” said Hassan Mukhtar, Media and PR Officer at PYCA.