1.94pc candidates on Tuesday sailed through the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2022 exam.

Federal Public Service Commission of Pakistan (FPSC) Chairman Captain (Retd) Zahid Saeed, signed the summary announcing the CSS results.

20,262 people took the CSS 2022 exam, of the 32,059 applicants, 393 people passed, and 19869 people failed.

It should be recalled that 39,650 people applied for the 2021 exam last year, 17,240 people showed up for the exam, 365 people passed the exam, and 349 people were declared eligible following the interview.

Last year, 134 male and 73 female students passed the exam, with a pass percentage of 2.11 per cent, while overall passing percentage for CSS 2021 after interviews was 2.02 per cent.