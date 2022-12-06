Share:

LAHORE - Lahore’s Dar Hockey Academy is going to conduct 2nd HiTech Hockey Tournament at the recently-built Manzoorul Hassan Hockey Stadium from today (Tuesday). This edition will figure four school teams including Divisional Public School Lahore, Junior Model High School Model Town Lahore, Noor Project High School Lahore and Govt. High School Farooqabad, District Sheikhupura. After a single league, the top two teams will play the final with the other two sides figuring in the third place match. The event carries lucrative cash prizes as the winners will receive Rs 200,000, runners-up Rs 100,000, third position holders Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for the fourth position holders.