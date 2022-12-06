Share:

It was on October 27, 1958, that the first desi Sipah-e-Salar decided to take con­trol of the republic after abrogating the 1956 constitution. For an army to move it has to mark its enemy which in that case was the civilian authority. Those who came in the way were crushed.

After ten years of his misrule, Ayub Khan, the first usurper, decid­ed to celebrate his decade of prog­ress. Those who were left out decid­ed to voice their protest. Students in Karachi took to the streets. From the very beginning the city of Quaid, the first capital of the new land was uneasy with the dicta­tor and his faulty approach. After assuming control of the republic, the General lacked the courage to enter the city.

He landed in Malir Cantonment and under the protective cover of the men in uniform he entered the presidential mansion to assume charge as Chief Martial Law Administrator (CMLA). He then decided to move the capital to the vicinity of the military headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi which was also near his village in Hazara.

The protests continued in Karachi. In La­hore, Islamia College was the first to respond followed by MAO and finally, the Government College joined the movement. The students came on Mall Road on the way to the Gover­nor’s House, the symbol of colonial power. To stop the march, a heavy contingent of Police was sent. After a pitched battle outside the historic General Post Office (GPO) the march­ers dispersed but the chants against Ayub spread like a wild forest fire. Voices of protest were heard all over the country.

The dictator who had surrounded himself with sycophants was assured of his contin­ued popularity. A public gathering was ar­ranged for the General in Peshawar which was considered his home constituency. Dur­ing his address, an attempt was made on his life. Bewildered, he returned to Rawalpin­di but finally it dawned on him that his days were now numbered. The protests gained steam, labour unions also joined the protest­ing students. Finally, on March 25, 1969, the dictator had to step down.

With the surrender in East Pakistan in De­cember 1971, the siege of the republic end­ed but at the heavy cost of dismemberment. Civilian authority was restored in what was left of the country. The elected legislators worked hard to formulate the unanimous 1973 Constitution.

In August of that year, Pakistan emerged as a constitutional democracy. Unfortunate­ly, the period of freedom was short-lived. On July 5, 1977, General Zia-ul-Haq crossed the line and the republic came under siege again which has continued unabated since then (July 1977 to date).

In October 1999 when General Parvez Musharraf took control he promised to fight the prevalent corruption. While Nawaz Shar­if was allowed to go to Saudi Arabia after an agreement with the usurper, Benazir decided to live in self-exile in London.

In the year 2007, under pressure from the Lawyers Movement, the dictator caved in and issued a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to grant clemency to the corrupt.

Another credible free and fair election is the only way forward.

Dr Farid A Malik

The writer is Ex-Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, email: fmaliks@hotmail.com