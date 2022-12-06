Share:

The anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday seized 2.68 kilograms of crystal ice from a Qatar-bound passenger at Karachi airport.

According to details, the ANF foiled a smuggling attempt at Jinnah Airport, Karachi.

The accused was trying to smuggle the drugs in a jam bottle to Qatar when the ANF arrested him and foiled the smuggling attempt.

In another raid, ANF recovered 260 kg of opium and 5 kg of heroin from Dalbandin, Balochistan. The drugs were hidden in date plants.

Moreover, cases have been registered against the accused under the anti-narcotics act.