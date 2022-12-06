Share:

LAHORE - Aram Bagh Basketball Club clinched the 2nd Abdul Nasir Memorial Under-19 Basketball Tournament trophy after outpacing Civil Tigers Club by 50-41 in the final played at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. According to KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, the event was conducted under the patronage Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and organized by Usman Basketball Club and Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). From the winning club, Hasan Ali emerged as top scorer with 21 points while Abdul Hafeez and Saad Salahuddin scored 10 points each. Daniyal Khan Marwat gathered 12 points, Abdul Rafi 10 and Andre Turner 8 points from the runner-up club. Boy of the final was Hasan Ali and the boy of the tournament was Haris Shahid. The final was supervised by Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif and Muhammad Ashraf Yahya while Naeem Ahmed, Rajkumar Lakhwani, Usman Khan and Michael Turner were the technical officials. Usman Club President Shahida Parveen Kayani graced the final as chief guest and distributed cash and other prizes among the winners and top performers. Ahmed Ali Rajput, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Nadeem Sheikh, Haris Bhatti, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Hameed Baloch, Kaleem Awan, Kashif Farooqui, Sher Khan, Tariq Hasan, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate and prominent sports personalities were present on the occasion. Both the sons of Abdul Nasir as well as a good number of basketball lovers were present on the occasion. Ahmed Ali Rajput, Secretary of Sindh Olympic Association, paid rich tribute to Abdul Nasir and also lauded the services of KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who is engaged in conducting continuous activities of basketball in Karachi and assured him of SOA’s all-out support. Shahida Parveen Kayani announced that she would continue to organize this tournament under the auspices of Usman Club every year. KBBA Chief Ghulam Muhammad Khan announced that the Quaide-Azam Gold Cup and Ms. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed tournaments would be organized from December 18 to 25, while a free winter coaching camp would be held from December 26 to January 5.