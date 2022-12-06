Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government, in a landmark decision, has made unprecedented amendments in the Prison Rules 1975 allowing the inmates get their sentences commuted by appearing in the exams of Balochi and Brahvi languages. Bengali, Urdu, Sindhi and Pashto literature was part of the Jail manual made by the British rulers under which the prisoners have been allowed to commute their sentences, while the Balochi and Brahvi na­tives had been deprived of the facility. “It was violation of basic human rights and a sheer discrimination with the Balochi and Brahvi speaking prisoners”, Parliamentary Secretary, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Rubaba Buledi deplored.

The issue was taken up with the parliament, and with the grace of Allah Almighty the Balochistan government has been able to amend the Rules (1) 215 sub-section 2 of the Balo­chistan Jail Rules 1975. “A notification in this regard has been issued allowing Balochi and Brahui literature course partici­pants to get benefit from the facility,” she maintained.

Inspector General of Prisons Balochistan Shuja Kasi, hailing the historic move, said that their efforts to include Balochi and Brahvi languages in the Jail manual bore fruit as amendments in the rules had been made successfully.

“Pashto, Sindhi and Punjabi, Bengali and other languages existed in Balochistan Jail Rules 1975, but Balochi and Brahvi languages were not mentioned in the syllabus. “Basic rights of Balochi and Brahvi speaking prisoners were being violat­ed since long”, the IG recalled that a letter was written to the Home Department after which the Cabinet unanimously ap­proved the amendment in the Jail Rules. He hoped that con­tinuation of jail reforms would gradually help improve the condition of prisons. “The facility will allow prisoners to pre­pare for exam and get their jail term reduced. This reduction in sentence will range from two months to one year”. Besides, the IG Prisons noted that prisoners were also encouraged to opt for the schooling and madrassa classes to get their sen­tences commuted.