The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Tuesday directed police not to lodge any further case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Senator Azam Swati.

A bench comprising Justice Kamran Khan Mulakhail and Justice Amir Rana heard the plea filed by the PTI leader’s son, Usman Swati, to bar police from lodging further cases against Azam Swati.

Upon this, the court sought report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of cases and directed not to lodge any further case against the PTI leader.

A petition had filed in the Balochistan High Court seeking quashment of cases against PTI Senator Azam Swati.

Mr Swati’s son prayed the court to set his father at liberty. At the same time, the Insaf Lawyers Forum has challenged the senator’s physical remand in the high court.

A Quetta’s district court remanded the senator in police custody for five days on Sunday, a week after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him in Islamabad in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against the military.

The senator was shifted to Quetta aboard a special flight amid tight security on Friday after the judicial magistrate of Islamabad handed him over to the Balochistan police.