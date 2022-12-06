Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would visit United States in the middle of the current month to attend several events at the UN headquarters in New York as Pakistan hands over the chair of the Group of 77 to Cuba. Diplomatic sources confirmed to The Nation yesterday Bilawal would be visiting the United Nations headquarters in New York on December 15 and 16, where he would chair a ministerial meeting of the group on development, which will be Pakistan’s last as G77 chair. The Group of 77 (G77) at the United Nations is a coalition of 134 developing countries, designed to promote collective economic interests of its members and to enhance their joint negotiating capacity in the world body. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is also expected to hold meetings with his counterparts from several countries on the sidelines of the G77 meeting. Bilawal is also expected to meet top UN leadership for which both the sides are working out details..