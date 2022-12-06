Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Central Business District Development Au­thority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab), is working on full throttle at CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Un­derpass Remodelling Project. Authority has completed 560+ piles up to date. Executive Direc­tor Technical PCBDDA, Mr. Riaz Hussain has said that “we are working at a pace of almost 50 piles per day. Our team is committed to the timely completion of the project. “We have also expedited the construc­tion work of the parking plaza; concrete pouring of retention walls are completed and by the end of De­cember we will reach the ground surface level.” He has also requested the general public to plan their commute according to the traffic advisory is­sued by the authority & CTO Office while trav­eling in the vicinity of Kalma Chowk to avoid any inconvenience. City Traffic Police (CTP) La­hore and PCBDDA are simultaneously working to ensure hassle-free traffic flow. City Traffic Officer, Lahore Dr. Asad Malhi has visited the site multiple times to en­sure hassle-free traffic flow. During his recent visit, he said: “This proj­ect will eradicate many problems related to traf­fic flow. I completely un­derstand there are tem­porary problems due to construction and we are in continuous discus­sions with PCBDDA for their solution”.