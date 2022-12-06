LAHORE - Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District (CBD Punjab), is working on full throttle at CBD Punjab Boulevard and Kalma Chowk Underpass Remodelling Project. Authority has completed 560+ piles up to date. Executive Director Technical PCBDDA, Mr. Riaz Hussain has said that “we are working at a pace of almost 50 piles per day. Our team is committed to the timely completion of the project. “We have also expedited the construction work of the parking plaza; concrete pouring of retention walls are completed and by the end of December we will reach the ground surface level.” He has also requested the general public to plan their commute according to the traffic advisory issued by the authority & CTO Office while traveling in the vicinity of Kalma Chowk to avoid any inconvenience. City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore and PCBDDA are simultaneously working to ensure hassle-free traffic flow. City Traffic Officer, Lahore Dr. Asad Malhi has visited the site multiple times to ensure hassle-free traffic flow. During his recent visit, he said: “This project will eradicate many problems related to traffic flow. I completely understand there are temporary problems due to construction and we are in continuous discussions with PCBDDA for their solution”.
