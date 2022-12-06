Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday restored a No Objection Certificate (NOC) with regards to Parkview city housing scheme in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court. The said housing scheme is owned by the disgruntled leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Abdul Aleem Khan and his family member and located in Zone IV of the federal capital. Earlier, in January 2021, following Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s orders, which termed Parkview housing society illegal, CDA had cancelled the no-objection certificate (NOC) of the society. IHC had declared the society a classic case of breach of trust since the custodian of land of Islamabad, the CDA, failed to discharge its statutory obligations. The society had been given NOC after allowing it to use a portion of CDA’s acquired land for the construction of a road to the site