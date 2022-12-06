Share:

RAWALPINDI - Capital Development Authority (CDA) operation against encroachments in different localities of Federal Capital was in full swing. As many as eleven truckloads of encroach goods were seized and authority also demolished several illegal structures. Operation was e carried out in the urban and suburban areas of Islamabad, Kahcheri Sector F-8, Sector G-7, Margalla Town, near Puna Faqiran, Lahtrar Road, Khanna and Kari Road Zone 4. On the instructions of the Chairman CDA, Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman Yunus, DG Enforcement ordered the anti-encroachment squad to take action against encroachment. According to the details, the operation started from Sector F-8 centre of Islamabad, where public complaints were often received that the hotel owners put chairs, tables and bar-bq counters in the parking lot reserved for vehicles and close the parking, taking immediate action. While cleaning the parking area from encroachments, 9 truckloads of goods were seized and deposited in the store. After that, while operating in the area of Sector G-7, the occupation attempt was foiled by demolishing the constructions. In rural area of Islamabad, Puna Faqiran, the occupation mafia was also taking advantage of the holiday and occupying the government land by making constructions.