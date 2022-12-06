Share:

PESHAWAR - A Centre of Excellence in Micro Small Hydro Technology will be set up at the US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies Energy (USPCAS-E) UET Peshawar to strengthen the local manufacturing and standards of quality testing of mini-micro hydro technology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In this regard MoU was signed by Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO), Hydro Power Plant (HPP) France and USPCAS-Energy here on Monday. Despite enormous potential of hydropower in KP the main barrier in developing the micro and small hydro projects is the lack of technical expertise of international standards to manufacture hydro turbines in Pakistan. The MoU is aimed at establishing the Centre of Excellence in Micro Small Hydro Technology through technical and financial assistance of PEDO and HPP France, to resolve the pressing issue of energy crisis in Pakistan.