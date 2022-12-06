Share:

ISLAMABAD - Coal based Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are facing problems in coal import due to government restrictions on Letter of Credits (LCs), while the importers of Afghan coal are reluctant to import the commodity in the absence of any payment mechanism. These views were expressed by the IPPs and coal importer in a hearing organised by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to seek comments from stakeholders on procurement of spot coal from Afghanistan/ other sources. While presiding over the hearing, the NEPRA Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi said that the regulator had suggested the prime minister to set up coal authority to deal with issues of coal imports for coal based power plants. The power regulator conducted a public hearing to address some of the concerns raised by Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and coal suppliers in the existing approved guidelines for buying Afghan and non-Afghan coal on spot basis. During the hearing, official of the China Hub Coal Power Project said that they are not doing coal bidding since August as they are not allowed due to LCs issues. Besides, in the absence of guidelines for import of Afghan coal the company is not importing any coal, the official said. However, NEPRA chairman assured that by next week you have the guidelines available for the spot coal purchases of Afghan/other sources. An official of the Port Qasim Coal Power Plant said that they are importing coal from Indonesia, but are currently facing hurdles due to State Bank restrictions on dollar. He said that they don’t have any other option but to procure coal locally. Similarly, an importer of Afghan coal said that in the absence of payment mechanism for the import of Afghan coal, importers are compelled to pay through hawala. However, his claim was contested by another importer of Afghan coal, who claimed that in the absence of payment mechanism they are making payment directly to Afghan suppliers at border point. He said that they had approached several time to the State Bank of Pakistan for resolving the matter of payment mechanism with Afghanistan, however, no action has been taken so far. “We have requested SBP to allow opening a Non-Resident Account (NRA) for the Afghani coal supplier, inside Pakistan, but the purpose of the hearing was to seek comments from stakeholders on how to optimise the existing spot purchase guidelines and bring in more competition.” The authority noted the concerns and suggestions of the stakeholders and will accordingly revise the guidelines at the earliest so that purchase from the above sources by the coal-fired power plants commence at the earliest and generation of cheaper electricity is ensured. During the public hearing, different measures suggested to facilitate the importers to import coal from Afghanistan and on spot purchases as well. It was noted that there was a condition of Rs100 million paid up capital for the coal supplier company and suggested to reduce it to Rs50 million as it would open entry for more coal suppliers. The NEPRA agreed to this condition. It was informed that only two companies had participated at a time when the condition of Rs100 million paid up capital enforced. However, as many as 35 companies participated for coal import bids and, therefore, it was agreed to Rs50 million paid up capital condition. Some suppliers were of the view that there should be no condition of paid up capital when suppliers were going to submit performance guarantee. However, it was informed that idea behind paid up capital condition was to invite companies with strong financial position in bids. In existing guidelines, bidders are to submit bid bond at time of submitting bids for coal imports. It was suggested that successful bidders should submit performance guarantee which would replace with bid bond. The regulator has also agreed to this proposal as well. Some stakeholders had also raised up issue of introducing condition of minimum experience for the coal suppliers. They suggested that coal suppliers should have at least two years’ experience to participate the bids. However, some interveners opposed this condition, saying that it would block the entry of new coal supplier companies and strengthen the monopoly of some companies. Chinese company officials said that rational behind experience was that coal suppliers with lack of experience could create operational issue when they enter the market. At present, there is no defined criterion for coal trader. However, some stakeholders said that power sector was regulated and, therefore, there should be minimum experience for coal suppliers. Another idea floated during public hearing was to prequalified companies which should be allowed to participate bids for coal supplies. Some stakeholders also opposed this proposal, saying that it would also block entry of some companies in bids. The NEPRA chairman said that object was to facilitate the coal suppliers and create completion for cheaper coal to feed power plants. He said that Pakistan wanted to import coal from Afghanistan in Pak currency as the country did not have dollars. He said that they did not want to place restriction on import of coal. The idea of placing cap on coal price was also discussed. It was informed that same company offered two prices at same time which should be discouraged. It was noted that there should be only 3 percent price difference if same company submits two bids at same time. It will stop price manipulation in coal bids. Stakeholders also raised different points and said that coal suppliers had different freight rates and even price changed on daily and weekly basis. Therefore, this proposal will not work out. Some bidders said that this clause was against the spirit of competition. It was suggested that this clause should be enforced for those bids only if they take place at the same day. There was also suggestion that there should be some set date for bids to import coal that could be first day of every month or the middle of every month. Any kind of manipulation, we want two days first date and 15 of every month, the NEPRA chairman said.