ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initia­tives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal said here on Monday that coordinat­ed efforts between federal, and provincial governments and all concerned institutions helped in mitigating flood damages.

Addressing the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) function here, he said the flood damages could have been much more, however, the collaboration and coordinated efforts helped in evading the huge tragedy.

Appreciating the NFRCC’s role, the minister said that the world was pleasantly surprised over how Pakistan handled such a huge calamity with less human loss. He said the capability and coordination for disaster man­agement under the umbrella of NFRCC played a great role in helping the country to cope with the challenge.

“This shows the power of collab­oration,” he said adding no matter how great a challenge, if we have the ability of collaborating, we can handle every challenge.

He said that the efforts of all three services, provinces, private sector, humanitarian organiza­tions, civil society and friends of Pakistan were positively syner­gized and it had a huge impact in mitigating the losses.

He thanked all the concerned people on behalf of Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif for the hard work and efforts they had put in during the recent floods.

He said that NFRCC was cre­ated for the specific purpose of emergency response and it has successfully completed its mission and has now been dis­solved.

However, the minister added, this does not mean the chal­lenge has ended. He said chal­lenges were still there however it would be dealt with a new format and institutional setting with provinces adding the rel­evant departments that would monitor all the rehabilitation and reconstruction effort that is going on.

The minister said that the government had prepared a framework for making Pakistan a climate-resilient country add­ing the framework would be pre­sented before the international community.

He said, Pakistan’s economy, which was already struggling to survive, was inflicted losses of over $30 billion. However, he added, with the help of social support, the government man­aged to come out of the crisis mostly at its own resources.

He said that Pakistan was the most vulnerable country facing climate change. He said its principle stand has been ac­cepted internationally during the 27th United Nations Cli­mate Change conference that the countries responsible for global warming should accept their responsibility and help the victim countries.