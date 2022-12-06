Share:

LAHORE - An ac­countability court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till De­cember 19 in an illegal liquor li­cence case. Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk con­ducted the hearing on the bail application of the former chief minister. Usman Buzdar also ap­peared before the court on expi­ry of his interim bail. The court inquired whether the Nation­al Accountability Bureau (NAB) required custody of Usman Buz­dar or not. The NAB investiga­tion officer submitted that the investigations were being car­ried out against the former chief minister and his custody was not required to date, add­ing that no arrest warrants had been issued so far. He further submitted that Usman Buzdar was summoned twice for inves­tigations but he did not appear. At this, the court expressed an­noyance, asking to adopt a clear stance. The court asked the of­ficer to get clear instructions from NAB officials on the arrest of Usman Buzdar and appear on the next date of hearing.