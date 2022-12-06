Share:

Islamabad - a local court of Islamabad on monday indicted the main accused shahnawaz amir and his mother in sarah Inam murder case and sought evidence from the prosecution on december 14. district and session Judge atta Rabani heard the murder case of sarah Inam, a Canadian national. at the outset of the hearing, the court framed charges against the accused. However, the accused denied the allegation against them and the court sought evidence from the prosecution on the next date of the hearing. meanwhile, the court terminated the petition of samina shah, the mother of the alleged murderer, seeking to discharge her from the case as the prosecution’s case was not against her.