ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CWDP) on Monday approved six projects worth Rs47 billion including Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme. For the third time consecutively, CDWP has approved projects worth billion of rupees without input from the technical and economist wings of the Planning Commission. Interestingly, the working papers of the projects were prepared by the sponsors of the projects. The Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal chaired the meeting. Amidst the ongoing pendown strike from the Economist Group/Technical Group, the CDWP approved six projects worth Rs47 billion. Hundreds of officers of economist and technical cadres of Planning Commission of Pakistan are protesting against ‘discriminatory’ policy of government for grant of 150 percent Executive Allowance. It is worth mentioning here that this the second CDWP meeting held this week without the participation of the Economist and Technical groups. Several violations have been made while conducting the CDWP meeting without the participation of economic and technical cadres and evaluation of the projects PC-I, said a source in the planning ministry. The projects were approved by CDWP without the technical or economic appraisal of the concerned section of the Planning Commission and the legality of the process is questionable, the source added. The projects were includes Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme (Phase-III) at the cost of Rs10.827 billion , Overseas Scholarships Programme for MS/MPhil leading to PhD in selected fields (Phase-III) at the cost of Rs22.214578 billion, Prime Minister’s National Award and Prime Minister’s Youth Development Centre (YDC) at the cost of Rs447.466 million, Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for Students of Balochistan and FATA at the cost of Rs8.66335 billion and Prime Minister ‘Ba-Salahiyat Naujawan’ Internship Programme at the of Rs4.73 billion. The forum has approved the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme (PhaseIII) at the cost of Rs10.827 billion. Under the programme, the youth will be given laptops while continuing the old project initiative by the Pakistan Muslin League Nawaz (PML-N) government in its previous tenure. Similarly, the forum also approved a project of Overseas Scholarships for MS/MPhil leading to PhD in selected fields (Phase-III), at the cost of Rs22.214 billion in order to provide opportunities to the students. Under the Programme, 75 Scholarships (40 PhD and 35 MS) under 75th National Independence Scholarships will be awarded to the students and HEC will be the sponsoring agency of this project. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has granted NOC to undertake Undergraduate Degree Programmes in the leading Engineering Technologies i.e. to name a few (Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Chemical, IT). Prime Minister’s National Award and Prime Minister’s Youth Development Centre (YDC) at the cost of Rs445.466 million were among the projects which were approved by the forum. The project Prime Minister’s National Award in the long run over the years will help in improving the entrepreneurship ecosystem of the country. The federal government will finance this project through block allocation budgetary support of the Prime Minister Youth Programme. The CDWP also approved the Provision of Higher Education Opportunities for Students of Balochistan, FATA at the cost of Rs8.66335 billion. The concept of the project is based on the provision of higher education opportunities to students from Balochistan and erstwhile FATA through enrolling them in HEC recognised Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and supporting them by paying their tuition fee and other living expenses. The CDWP also approved Prime Minister ‘BaSalahiyat Naujawan’ Internship Programme, initiated by the Ministry of Planning Commission at the cost Rs4.73 billion. Under this programme, the planning commission ministry will award paid internships for a duration of six months to all eligible applicants who qualify for the programme through a competitive selection criterion. Following their selection, the ministry will facilitate the placement of interns in positions relevant to their skills and industry in host organisations spanning across the public, private and development sectors. The interns will receive a stipend of RS25,000 per month. A total of 30,000 internships will be awarded through the one-year programme. Upon the successful completion of their internship, interns will be awarded an internship certificate by their host organisation and by the ministry.