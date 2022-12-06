Share:

NAWABSHAH - Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Monday vis­ited Bilawal Sports Complex where he inspected ground and other sports sections.

He expressed anger over the deteriorating situation of the ground and other sports sections. The deputy commis­sioner strictly directed the in-charge of Sports Complex to immediately activate badminton, table tennis, squash court and gym within one week time.

He also directed to paint walls of the complex and repair other sections of the complex also. He instructed the in-charge Sport Complex to improve the sanitation condition of ground and all sports sections, adding that negligence in that regard would not be tolerated.

During the visit, Shehryar also checked the record of registered members of the complex and the shops of the complex. He said that modern activities at sports grounds would improve the health standard of players. He said that district administration would extend all possible support to improve the complex and its facilities. On the occasion, in-charge of Bilawal Sports Complex briefed the deputy com­missioner regarding various sports facilities.