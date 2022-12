Share:

LAHORE - The 64th death anniversary of the most renowned writer, educationist, a diplomat and leading broadcaster Patras Bukhari was observed on Monday. He was born in 1898 in Peshawar. He died on 5 December 1958 during his diplomatic service and was buried in Valhalla Cemetery, New York. Patras Bukhari was also awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the country’s second highest civilian award.