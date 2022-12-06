Share:

ISLAMABAD - The overall average actual transmission and distribution (T&D) losses of all power distribution companies (DISCOs) have slightly decreased from 17.95 percent to 17.13 percent during the fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to the previous year 2020-21 against target losses of13.41 percent. According to official data, the actual T&D losses of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) stood at 37.47 percent against the target 20.73 percent, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) at 35.62 percent against the target of 17.41 percent, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) 32.88 percent against a target of 19.07 percent and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) 28.07 percent against a target of 14.49 percent during the said period. Similarly, the actual T&D losses of Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) were recorded as 14.84 percent against the target of 12.79 percent, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) 11.52 percent against the target of 9.08 percent, Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO) 9.07 percent against actual target of 9.2 percent, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FECO) 9.10 percent against the target of 9.34 percent and Islamabad Electric Supply Company IESCO) 8.18 percent against the total target of 8.15 percent during the said period. The overall average T&D losses of DISCOs were calculated as Rs520.30 billion in FY-2021-22. The DISCOs purchased 130,158 GWh units and sold 107,860 GWh units while losing 22,296 GWh units during the said period. Moreover, total receivables of all DISCOs stood at Rs1,498 billion during the said period as compared to Rs1,189 billion of the previous fiscal year thus showing an increase of Rs309 billion.