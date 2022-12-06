Share:

Islamabad - senior career diplomat dr asad majeed Khan assumed the responsibilities as 31st foreign secretary of Pakistan on monday. He was Pakistan’s ambassador to the European Union based in brussels. dr asad majeed arrived early monday morning from brussels to Islamabad and the same day took over the charge of his office. dr asad majeed Khan was in Islamabad earlier in september and was interviewed by the Prime mInister for foreign secretary position. Foreign minister bilawal bhutto also favoured him as a strong candidate for the foreign secretary position. However, due to reservations by certain quarters, he was dropped and another senior diplomat Jauhar saleem was appointed acting foreign secretary of Pakistan. dr asad majeed earlier served in Washington as Pakistan’s ambassador for three years and completed his term in January 2022. He, however, stayed there till arrival of sardar masood Khan in march 2022. The former Pakistan ambassador to the Us dr asad majeed’s name surfaced when former Pm Imran Khan mentioned his cipher/cable based on his conversation with State Department official Donald Lu on a farewell lunch at Pakistan embassy in Washington which PTI claimed was the central figure in alleged toppling of its govt. dr asad majeed, soon after arrival and official formalities, met senior officials of the foreign ministry and got briefing from them about various desks and operations. He is expected to meet Foreign minister bilawal bhutto and mOs Hina Rabbani Khar this week and would also call on Prime minister shehbaz sharif.