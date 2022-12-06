Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday initiated a process regarding removal of Imran Khan as PTI Chairman by sending a notice. The electoral watchdog [ECP] has formally sent a notice as december 13 fixed for hearing of the relevant case, sources said. The commission will hear the matter in reference of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification in depository gifts [Tosha Khana] case. Earlier, the lahore High Court (lHC) admitted for hearing a plea seeking removal of Imran Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman. The petition stated that after Imran’s disqualification from NA-95 constituency following Toshakhana reference, the person could not head a political party under the Political Parties Order and its rules. The lawyer requested the court to order the ECP to remove Imran as PTI chairman and issue directives for nomination of a new party head. On October 21, the ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in Toshakhana reference under article 63(1)(p). according to the ECP, Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman. “The respondent has intentionally and deliberately violated the provisions contained section 137,167 and 173 of the Elections act, 2017, who has made false statement and incorrect declaration before Commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21. Hence, attracts disqualification under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with section 137 and 173 of the Elections act,2017,” according to the verdict.