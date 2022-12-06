Share:

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at PM House in Islamabad.

Sources privy to the matter said that both bigwigs met to discuss the ongoing situation in the aftermath of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz said that the government is focusing on improving the country’s economic condition and soon the centre will provide relief to the masses.

Taking a shot at deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PDM chief stated that he wants to create chaos in the country by dissolving assemblies.

While both leaders ruled out the PTI chief’s demand for early elections in the country and vowed not to accept any pressure.

Earlier on Monday, the PDM chief during a media talk in Peshawar while highlighting the western hypocrisy over Indian brutal actions said that the US has blind-sided itself from the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, adding that Our Parliament has supremacy and the right to legislate, no power in the world is allowed to pressurize Pakistan’s interior sovereignty.