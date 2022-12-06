Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad has announced the results of the second annual examinations of Intermediate Part-II (12th) for the year 2021-22. According to details, the overall success rate of results remained 73.99 percent. On this occasion, the chief guest, Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate Qaiser Alam, congratulated all the successful students. In the year 2021-22, the 12th class regular enrolment in the board was 292, out of which 185 candidates remained successful with a ratio of 66.31 percent.