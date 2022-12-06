Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taking cognizance of persistent public complaints against Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi appointed Shaukat Hayat Durrani, Senior Advisor and former Federal Secretary, to carry out an evaluation of the implementation of the recommendations of the Federal Ombudsman’s 2016 systemic study report on employees of EOBI, focused on Complaint Management System of the EOBI. The evaluation report prepared by Durrani indicates legal lacunae, inadequacy of mechanisms for registration of workers, delay in payment of pension and old age grants; non-availability of Complaint Management System to register on-line complaints, inefficient Internal Dispute Resolution System and non-availability of digital record of thousands of employers and millions of workers. The Federal Ombudsman will comprehensively review implementation of the recommendations of the report by the EOBI with a view to bring improvement in the service delivery of EOBI and to ensure greater efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the organisation which has to look after the interests of around 9.4 million workers.