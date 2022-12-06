Share:

NRTTH WAZIRISTAN - security forces Monday gunned down five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-services Public relations (ISPR) said. In a statement, the military’s media wing said that during the intense exchange of fire, sepoy Nasir Khan, 25, a resident of south Waziristan fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom. The statement mentioned that as the forces conducted the operation, they had effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after killing them, they recovered weapons and ammunition. “The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens,” the military’s media wing said.