PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub on Monday laid foundation stone of a project costing more than Rs163 million in Sarai Saleh, Haripur. The minister said that construction of diversion weir in Sarai Saleh will increase the subsurface water level by 30 percent for irrigation purposes while the problems of shortage of irrigation water for the fields will be eliminated. About 80 percent water of Dor River will be saved and will be used to ensure irrigation. He said before this diversion weir water was being wasted. Arshad Ayub said that purpose of our politics is public service. Losing and winning is part of politics. Our purpose is to strengthen people economically, he said and added record projects were started to improve the irrigation system in Hazara division.