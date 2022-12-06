Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - In the wake of recent terror attack security has been beefed up and a fresh guideline issued for cops in Lakki Marwat and Bannu, said officials on Monday. They said that in Lakki Marwat, local police authorities discussed security matters at a meeting to ensure safety of cops during duty and provision of protection to citizens. DPO Ziauddin chaired the meeting which was also attended by SP Investigation Murad Khan, SDPOs and SHOs. The meeting was informed that security of police stations, police posts and other installations had been enhanced in the district. Under a fresh security guideline the cops have been directed to avoid using mobile phones during duty hours. Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that petty negligence by cops could cause upset both for the department and their families. He said that the security guidelines issued by the IGP Moazzum Jah Ansari and Bannu Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar would be implemented with true spirit to ensure safety of policemen.