ISLAMABAD - Germany has shown keen interest for getting benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors. The Federal Republic of Germany Ambassador Mr Alfred Grannas called on the Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. The finance minister welcomed Mr Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of Germany and shared warm sentiments with him. The finance minister highlighted bilateral relations between the two countries and stated that Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Germany. He also pointed the importance of enhancement in trade and economic relations between both countries. The finance minister briefed Mr Alfred grannas about the economic policies of the present government aiming at promotion of trade and investment. He also shared the potential avenues for investment present in Pakistan through which both countries can further deepen the commercial and economic ties. Mr Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of Germany shared sentiments of gratitude with the finance minister on offering the cooperation and support for enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between both the countries. The ambassador also showed keen interest for getting benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors. The finance minister, in conclusion, thanked the German Ambassador HE Mr Alfred Grannas and offered full support and cooperation for future investment endeavors in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Under Secretary General of the UN/ Executive Secretary of ESCAP Ms Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana called on the Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. SAPM on Finance Mr Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting. The finance minister welcomed Under Secretary General of the UN/ Executive Secretary of ESCAP Ms Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana and appreciated the supportive role of UN. He shared that Pakistan highly acknowledge the solidarity of UN with Pakistan in the wake of devastating floods in the country. Pakistan was, however, in need of further international support for flood reconstruction and rehabilitation. The finance minister also appreciated the support of friendly countries during such testing times. Executive Secretary of ESCAP Ms Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana briefed the finance minister about the framework of ESCAP. It was shared that being most inclusive intergovernmental platform in the Asia-Pacific region, ESCAP aims at promotion of cooperation among its members states in pursuit of solutions to sustainable development challenges. The finance minister was also apprised about the areas in which ESCAP is currently working in Pakistan including education, energy, social development etc. The finance minister shared that huge amount of money has been spent on reconstruction and rehabilitation in flood affected areas. He briefed about the overall economic outlook of the country and socio-economic policies being undertaken by the present government for uplift of the poorer segment of the society. The executive secretary of ESCAP appreciated the policies of present government towards achieving sustainable development goals and offered full support and cooperation to Pakistan.