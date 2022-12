Share:

LAHORE - A Girls Guide Association (GGA) delegation visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Qurban Lines, on Monday. The GGA in charge and 30 girl guides were part of the del­egation. Shift Commander DSP Muhammad Ka­mran discussed agenda points such as women’s safety application and women empowerment with the visiting team. He substantiated to the GGA delegation the promising fact of women’s participation being up to 25% of the authority’s total workforce.