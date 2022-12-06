Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs700 on Monday and was traded at Rs164,200 against its sale at Rs163,500 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs601 and was sold at Rs140,604 compared to Rs140,175, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs128,886 against its sale at Rs128,494, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1,780 and Rs1,526.06, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 and was traded at $1,794, the association reported.