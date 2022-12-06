Share:

ISLAMABAD - A deadlock between the coalition government and the PTI persists over the matter of conducting snap polls in the country, as both the sides could not reach a consensus to enter into dialogue in near future. The coalition government is pressing PTI Chairman Imran Khan to initiate dialogue without setting any condition as it should be open while Imran Khan is seemingly adamant over his stance of holding snap polls. Khan has recently hinted to enter into a dialogue with the government but after a two-day gap he took a U-turn and once again threatened to tender resignations in the current month. On the other hand, the government has so far clearly indicated not to accept any condition set by Imran Khan for conducting early elections in the country. Imran Khan, at the concluding speech of long march in Rawalpindi on November 26, had shocked the incumbent government with the threat to submit en-bloc resignations from Punjab and KPK Assemblies in an attempt to compel the government for conducting snap polls. Since then, Imran Khan has time and again conveyed that total 563 PTI seats including 123 seats in National Assembly, 297 seats in Punjab Assembly, 115 seats KPK Assembly, 26 seats in Sindh Assembly and two seats in Balochistan will be vacated for conducting the polls. The question arises at this juncture whether the country which is struggling to arrange $30 billion, can be able to bear around Rs 22 billion in case of conducting elections only in two provinces [Punjab and KPK]. Political pundits view that the by-elections on all the vacant constituencies would be near to impossible in the current situation. Since the coalition government and the PTI are indecisive to formally engage in a dialogue over general polls, the senior members of treasury have started advising to further delay the process of PTI MNAs resignations acceptance. The senior political players from government Ishaq Dar and Khwaja Muhammad Asif, according to the sources, are engaged with the senior members of PTI on a back-channel to find some middle grounds for political dialogue. It is also important to note here that the PML-Q [coalition government of PTI in Punjab] are hinting not to dissolve assembly over the wish of Imran Khan before March. Political gurus says it would be a test of nerves from both the sides, as it would not be an easy move for Imran Khan to compel the government for conducting the early elections only by passing statements. The PTI MNAs had already tendered en-masse resignations only from the National Assembly around seven months ago while about 30 PTI dissidents are still occupying national assembly seats.