ISLAMABAD - The ruling coalition is extraordinarily active to prevent the possible dissolution of Punjab and KPK assemblies by PTI chief Imran Khan and has started extensive political lobbying to give tough time to Imran Khan on political front. As part of these efforts, former President Asif Ali Zardari called on Pakistan Muslim League(Q) President Ch Shujat Hussain at his Islamabad residence and discussed the prevailing political situation in Punjab in the aftermath of Imran’s announcement to dissolve Punjab Assembly and KPK assemblies. Both the leaders discussed various options to save the Punjab assembly from being dissolved by PTI. Possibility of tabling a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi was also discussed. Earlier, Zardari spoke to former PM Nawaz Sharif in London on phone and discussed the Punjab political situation. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman also spoke to Nawaz Sharif on phone and discussed with him the KPK political situation. The sources told The Nation that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman agreed that there would be no early elections and federal and provincial assemblies would complete their tenure.