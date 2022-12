Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s 12-year-old tennis prodigy – Haniya Minhas - has bagged the bronze medal in the Eddie Herr Junior Championship, held in the US. Haniya started the international tournament by winning the first round while she excelled in quarterfinals, winning it 6-0, 6-4. Then she put up with an impressive competition against her opponent and ended up winning bronze. Over 2000 players participated in this international tournament.