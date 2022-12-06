Share:

Islamabad - special assistant to the Prime minister on Youth affairs, shiza Fatima Khawaja monday said that equipping the youth with modern, research-based education and training to meet future needs is the top priority of the coalition govt. “The nation’s resources need to be spent on equipping the 60% of the youth population with high-quality modern education instead of creating divisions”, she said while speaking to a private news channel. she further assured that more funds would be utilized for the education sector and for equipping the youth with the latest skills and research. she mentioned that the govt has been launching an international scholarship program for young people, adding, the present govt was making durable investments to empower country’s youth.