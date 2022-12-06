Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) is an initiative that the province desperately needed to en­hance public welfare and promote a better quality of life. Ma­jor areas being targeted in the first phase include Peshawar, Mar­dan, Abbottabad, Swat, and Kohat, and areas like Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan are reserved for the second phase. As more funds get dispersed with time, the government must ensure that they trans­late into actual material progress and that the KPCIP stands apart from similar provincial-level projects that tend to prioritise the cap­ital alone. Progress can only constitute as such if development is all-encompassing rather than exclusive.

All in all, the KPCIP is estimated to be worth at least Rs.97 bil­lion out of which Rs.248 million is a loan by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Judging by the amount of funds dedicated, the project is perhaps the grandest that the province has seen in history and the hope is that it will come to fruition in the next few years. Some projects like recreational parks, sewerage treatment plants, and water supply systems have been set up for Peshawar, Mardan, Min­gora, and Kohat and are ready for implementation. However, typi­cal problems like the purchase of equipment and machinery, seizing encroached land, hiring contractors, and dispensing the allocated funds on time remain. But recently, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan ordered all relevant authorities to expedite the process.

Of course, one pertinent question to ask is whether the exorbitant amount of money is being put to good use or being utilised in the best, most cost-efficient way. This only time will tell but reports are essential to keep a check on the authorities and direct them toward adopting better policies. Furthermore, it is also vital that the provin­cial government adopts a wider lens when it comes to development projects like KPCIP so that all public welfare facilities in cities, outside of just the capital, are improved. Without this, we will limit progress to a select demographic and geographical location which is not only a poor use of funds but extremely unfair to the rest of the province.