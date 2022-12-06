Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summons to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the cypher audio leak scandal were suspended by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

According to the specifics, the court sought information about the audio leak issue from the federal government as well as other parties. Imran Khan’s plea was heard by Justice Asjad Javed Gharal, who postponed the further hearing until December 19.

Earlier, Mr Imran had had challenged the summons in the LHC.