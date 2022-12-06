Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) authority to investigate the audio leaks related to the cypher allegedly containing the threat from the United States. “The enquiry initiated by the FIA is illegal, unlawful and without any authority and jurisdiction,” said the PTI chairman in the petition which names the interior secretary, FIA director general and head of the inquiry team. The former prime minister has contended before the court that the notice sent to him “is absolutely unclear as to what offence, if any, he is being inquired for”. He also informed the court that the notice is “silent about any criminal wrongdoing committed” by him. The former prime minister also told the court that he has already challenged the matter in the Supreme Court, alleging that the case was “politically motivated” with the aim of arm twisting and harassing him. He also stated his “political adversaries” have “released and circulated” the “manipulated audios” for “ulterior motives”. The PTI chief also contends in his petition that the agency is being used “as a tool to pressurise and blackmail” him. “This enquiry is a colourable exercise of power by the FIA being conducted in bad faith,” states the petition. He has also contested that the “unlawful acts” are infringing his fundamental rights.