Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that giving more relaxation to the incumbent government would be a ‘bad omen’ for economy.

According to sources, PTI chief presided over a meeting of lawmakers from Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana Sahib. The participants included Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Provincial minister Sardar Asif Nakai, MNA Sardar Talib Nakai, MNA Brig (retd) Rahat Aman, Provincial minister Syed Ali Abbas Shah, MNA Sardar Amir Dogar, and MPA Khurram Ijaz Chatha.

Matters pertaining to the dissolution of provincial assemblies and resignations were discussed. All the participants assured the party chief their complete support in the dissolution.

The sources added that the participants said that free and fair elections were the only solution to the issues the country was facing. Dissolution of assemblies was a big decision and it should be thoroughly deliberated before it can later be used to exert maximum pressure on the federal government, the sources said.

Mr Khan advised all the present members to prepare for elections adding that the party should be mobilize before elections. The members were taken into confidence regarding the roadmap to elections and protests.