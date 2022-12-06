Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Anti-Corruption Day will be marked on Dec 9 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan which aimed to raise public aware­ness against corruption and its harm­ful effects on the country’s economy.

Musicals, plays, keynote speech­es, and other activities that focus on the theme of fighting against cor­ruption help promote International Anti-Corruption Day. International Anti-Corruption Day is a time for political leaders, governments, le­gal bodies, and lobby groups to work together against corruption work by promoting the day and the issues that surround this event.

On this day anti-corruption advo­cates organize events to engage the general public to effectively fight against corruption and fraud in communities. Other activities that promote the day include: Musicals and plays to publicize the message of fighting against corruption. Key­note speeches by those who were victims of corruption or fought against it. Essay competitions on issues surrounding the topic of cor­ruption. The dissemination of post­ers, flyers, and other material to increase awareness levels on cor­ruption. Some organizations hold special recognition ceremonies to pay tribute to people and projects that assist nations and communi­ties in the battle against corruption.

Corruption is an issue that affects all countries around the world. It can refer to the destruction of one’s honesty or loyalty through under­mining moral integrity or acting in a way that shows a lack of integrity or honesty. It also refers to those who use a position of power or trust for dishonest gain. Corruption undermines democracy, creates un­stable governments, and sets coun­tries back economically. Corruption comes in various forms such as bribery, law-breaking without deal­ing with the consequences in a fair manner, unfairly amending election processes and results, and covering mistakes or silencing whistleblow­ers (those who expose corruption in hope that justice would be served).