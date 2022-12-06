Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday handed over provisional allotment letters of residential plots in the Media Colony of Dangram Housing Scheme to the journalists of district Swat. A ceremony in this regard was held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan as the chief guest. It is pertinent to mention here that the total area of Dangram Housing Scheme is 500 kanals, which consists of 682 plots (426 plots measure 5 marlas and 256 plots measure 7 marlas). In the housing scheme, 71 plots measuring 5 marlas are reserved for the journalists of district Swat on self-finance basis. About 37% of the area of the Dangram Housing Scheme is reserved for residential areas, 3.5% for commercial, 33% for parks and green area and about 2% for graveyard. Other features of the housing scheme include underground electrification, an underground sewerage system, a sewerage treatment plant, masjid, educational facilities, health facilities and other basic amenities. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that PTI’s provincial government is taking concrete steps to provide residential facilities to its citizens as per the vision of PTI chairman Imran Khan, which is an important step towards establishment of a welfare state. The provincial government, he added, has also launched housing societies in other districts of the province to provide residential facilities to citizens. The Chief Minister urged the journalist community to play role for strengthening democracy in the country, adding that the incumbent provincial government believes in freedom of the press and is taking pragmatic measures for the welfare of the journalist community. Provincial ministers Dr Amjad Ali and Mohibullah Khan, MPA Fazal Hakeem, Secretary Information and Public Relations Arshad Khan, General Secretary Swat Press Club Niaz Ahmad Khan, General Secretary Swat union of Journalists Saleem Athar and member governing body Shirenzada also attended the ceremony. The Chief Minister felicitated the party chairman Imran Khan, senior leadership, party candidates and workers on victory in the local government elections held in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Mahmood Khan said that PTI has emerged as a symbol of victory and its popularity is increasing with every passing day. He said that PTI’s victory in the local government elections proved that the entire nation firmly stands by Imran Khan and his narrative. The Chief Minister also thanked the people of Azad Kashmir for their trust in PTI, adding that PTI will form government with two thirds majority in the upcoming general elections.