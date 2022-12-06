Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under Digital Skills Initiative programme would spend Rs5 billion to impart digital skills to more than 84,000 youth across the province over a period of two years. The objective of the programme is to create a critical mass of skilled graduates specialising in in-demand skills and knowledge areas required by local and foreign industry and position KP as hub of digital skilled workforce through a consistent talent pipeline.