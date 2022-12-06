Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, on Monday, said that lo­cal government law has been amended to empower the may­or and chairmen of local bodies to ensure swift decision-making and better facilities for citizens.

The minister expressed this while talking to the media af­ter attending a ceremony held here to hand over fumigation vans to Jamshed Zone of District Municipal Corporation East and distribution of health cards to DMC employees.

The minister said that amendments in LG law have enabled mayor and chairmen of LG institutions to look into matters of basic municipal services and now elected lo­cal body representatives could work better.

He said that after the transfer of power to LG representatives, various issues could be resolved at grass root level without the intervention of the provincial government.

Saeed Ghani appreciated DMC East for taking steps to provide facilities to public and said that induction of five heavy fumigation machines will help provide a healthy en­vironment. He hoped that the number of machines would be increase further.

Lauding measures for issu­ance of the health cards to em­ployees, the minister said that it was essential to provide assis­tance to employees in education and healthcare.

On a question about political dialogue with PTI, Saeed Ghani said that dialogue could take place if PTI shows seriousness but the attitude of Imran Khan was not serious. He added that the politics of Imran Khan has become a story of the past and Tehreek-e-Insaf will be wiped out in the next election.

Replying to another ques­tion, he said that the army has categorically clarified that they will stay away from politics and all the democratic political parties should welcome the an­nouncement.

To another question, Saeed Ghani said that Sindh govern­ment would not leave the flood victims alone and will compen­sate their losses. The govern­ment will assist flood victims in rebuilding their houses while financial assistance would also be extended to the affected farmers, he added.

Addressing the ceremony earlier, Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh said that efforts have been made to pro­vide facilities at all levels to citi­zens while problems of employ­ees were also being resolved.

Municipal Commissioner Fa­heem Khan and CEO UIC Omar Salam briefed about health in­surance and fumigation vans.