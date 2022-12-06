Share:

RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday issued contempt of court notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general and former federal minister Asad Umar for delivering a speech against judiciary in a public rally held in connection with ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ on November 26 at Murree Road. The apex court directed Asad Umar to appear on Wednesday to submit his reply. The court also directed for submission of video statement and transcript of speech of Asad Umar, the PTI leader. The court may award punishment to senior PTI leader under Article B-204 of the Constitution, the judge remarked. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Jawad Hassan was hearing application filed by an additional registrar of the Rawalpindi registry against the former planning minister for outburst against judges and judiciary in a public rally. Besides, the court also taken up petitions filed by different persons against PTI leadership for roads’ blockage in protest against assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shohaib Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, the petitioners and their lawyers were also present in the courtroom. During the hearing, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Jawad Hassan has taken strict notice of Asad Umar, the PTI leader’s speech against the judiciary which he delivered in a public rally on Murree Road. “We will review the speech of Asad Umar he delivered on 26th November at a public rally and had scandalised the judiciary and used offensive language against the judges,” the judge remarked. He added any personality or institution cannot be made controversial under Article 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The judge said though the long march had ended, yet the court would review the petitions filed against road closures and anti-judiciary speech of Asad Umar on the next date of hearing. The court issued contempt of court notice to PTI leader Asad Umar and adjourned the hearing till 7th December, 2022.