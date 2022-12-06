Share:

Major Shabbir Sharif s 51st martyrdom anniversary is being observed today (Tuesday). He is among those remarkable army officers who fought in the major wars of 1965 and 1971.

Major Shabbir Sharif had been bestowed with Nishan-e-Haider for his exceptional level of valor and strength to fight for beloved country Pakistan. Apart from that he got Sitara-e-Jurrat in 1965 and received Sword of Honor from Kakul Academy.

Born in 1943 in Kunjah, Gujrat, Major Shabbir Sharif got commissioned in Frontier Force Regiment of Pak Army in 1964.

During the Indo-Pak war of 1971, Major Shabbir Sharif being a company commander valiantly defended high ground near Sulemanki Headworks against a company of the Assam Regiment supported by a squadron of tanks and embreces martyrdom on December 6.

He was awarded Pakistan s highest military award-Nishan-e-Haider, for his valour and bravery during the war. He was also a recipient of Sitara-e-Jurat in 1965.