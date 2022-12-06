Share:

RAWALPINDI - The 51st martyrdom anniversary of war hero Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed at Jhelum on Monday. According to ISPR, General Officer Commanding, Major General Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf laid floral wreath at Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed’s mausoleum. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour. A large number of people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyred soldier attended the wreath laying ceremony.