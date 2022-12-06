Share:

KARACHI - Man­aging Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Mon­day inspected the sanita­tion situation during a sur­prise visit to District South here. He also visited Nahar Khayyam Nallah near Board Basin to check a complaint of garbage disposal, said a statement. The concerned officers caught a person who had set fire into the nallah on the spot during the visit and the person was handed over to the police for further pro­ceedings. He further directed that legal action should be taken by filing an FIR against the accused. Moreover, under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP), GulMohar trees have been planted in the surrounding of NeharKhayam. During the visit, he also noticed the fire and disposal of garbage in the dust bin and containers. He further said that those who set fire and polluted the environment would be severely dealt with and le­gal action would be taken against them. Moreover, he also directed to immediately clear the garbage from other places and around the drains.