According to Iran’s prosecutor general, the morality police in Iran have been shut down. At the moment, it is unclear whether his statement confirms a final decision by the theocratic government or a temporary suspension. If it is true, it will be a concession to the protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini. However, there are still no guarantees that this demobilisation is permanent or will be enough to halt the unrest.

Since the protests erupted, many women have been seen walking the streets of Iran without head coverings in opposition to the dress code. Over the months, protestors have clashed with other security forces and presented a big challenge to Iran’s system of clerical rule. Whether this move is government messaging to distract from larger demands or whether this statement reflects a final decision from the government is difficult to ascertain for certain at the moment.

However, abolishment of the morality police could have a major effect on the state’s ability to police women as it had been doing in the past. The force’s primary role was invigorated by the country’s new ultraconserva­tive president so a response as significant as disbandment at least shows the country’s acknowledgment of protestor sentiment.

Likewise, this shows that consolidated and indigenous mass protests can drive and impact actual change. This decision, be it unconfirmed, could signify a change in the governance structure. It also reiterates the fact that movements need an intrinsic cause to gain traction. While Ms Amini’s death was a catalyst for the unrest, this movement is a larger de­rivative of the long-standing dissatisfaction over gender discrimination, poverty, unemployment, injustice and inequality.

The strength of such protests can also be ascertained by their dedica­tion to the cause. Currently, rights groups say that at least 400 people have been killed since the protests began and the UN has estimated around 14,000 people arrested. Therefore, turning a blind eye to such conviction and suppressing movements that speak out against misrule is always the wrong decision. If engagement and negotiation are initiated from the get-go, better outcomes for governance can be achieved.