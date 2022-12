Share:

HYDERABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) has deplored that the admin­istrator of Hyderabad Mu­nicipal Corporation (HMC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro ap­peared least bothered about the plight of the corpora­tion’s unpaid workers. In a statement issued here on Monday, the MPAs Rashid Khilji and others said the workers had not been paid their salaries for 2 months owing to which their fami­lies were facing starvation.